Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,277,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

