Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

