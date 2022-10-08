Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 408,025 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

