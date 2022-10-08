Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.90% of DocuSign worth $103,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $47.83 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

