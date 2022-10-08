Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of Autodesk worth $166,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $194.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

