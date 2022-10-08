Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $11.31 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $7,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

OTIS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

