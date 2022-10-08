Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

