Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

