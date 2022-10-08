Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 6,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

