Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,561,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.79 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

