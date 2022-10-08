Liquidus (LIQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,769.00

Liquidus (LIQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Liquidus has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidus token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidus has a market cap of $3.58 million and $42,769.00 worth of Liquidus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquidus Token Profile

Liquidus launched on October 2nd, 2021. Liquidus’ total supply is 93,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,730,917 tokens. Liquidus’ official Twitter account is @liquidusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquidus is https://reddit.com/r/liquidusfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquidus is medium.com/@liquidus. Liquidus’ official website is liquidus.finance.

Liquidus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquidus (LIQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquidus has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Liquidus is 0.29800294 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $29,820.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liquidus.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

