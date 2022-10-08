LITTLE RABBIT (V2) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.87 Million (LTRBT)

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) (LTRBT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LITTLE RABBIT (V2) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $63,241.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT (V2) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.01619768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) Profile

LTRBT is a token. It was first traded on May 5th, 2021. LITTLE RABBIT (V2)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,468,678,618,022 tokens. The official website for LITTLE RABBIT (V2) is littlerabbitproject.com. LITTLE RABBIT (V2)’s official Twitter account is @ltrbttwt.

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LITTLE RABBIT (V2) (LTRBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LITTLE RABBIT (V2) is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $68,236.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://littlerabbitproject.com/.”

