Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 93 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 107.2% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $326.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

