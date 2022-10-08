Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

