Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.