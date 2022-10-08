Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 452 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 116,618 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.