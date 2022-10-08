Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 47,200 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

