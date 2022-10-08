Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Trading Up 50.5%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) shares were up 50.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.22 and last traded at 0.21. Approximately 390,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 118,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.25.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

