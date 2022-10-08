Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average of $315.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.