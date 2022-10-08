LUXY (LUXY) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

LUXY (LUXY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. LUXY has a market capitalization of $221,313.51 and $486,696.00 worth of LUXY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXY has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.



LUXY’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. LUXY’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXY is luxy-io.medium.com. LUXY’s official Twitter account is @luxy_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXY’s official website is luxy.io.



According to CryptoCompare, “LUXY (LUXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. LUXY has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUXY is 0.03146342 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $659,641.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luxy.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

