LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 2,079,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,068. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.