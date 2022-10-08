Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 4,115 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 14,150,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

