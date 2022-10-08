Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 20,545 shares of the company traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

