Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

GLD traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

