Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 287 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

