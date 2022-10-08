MADworld Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.80 Million (UMAD)

MADworld (UMAD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, MADworld has traded 16% lower against the dollar. MADworld has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $13,733.00 worth of MADworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MADworld token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

MADworld Profile

MADworld’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. MADworld’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,159,296,764 tokens. The official message board for MADworld is medium.com/madworld-nft. The official website for MADworld is madworld.io. The Reddit community for MADworld is https://reddit.com/r/madworldnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MADworld’s official Twitter account is @madworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MADworld

According to CryptoCompare, “MADworld (UMAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MADworld has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MADworld is 0.00342586 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,830.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madworld.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MADworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MADworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MADworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

