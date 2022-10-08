Magic Internet Money (MIM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MIM through the process of mining. Magic Internet Money has a current supply of 1,933,352,207 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Internet Money is 0.9933304 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $792,670.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

