Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $335.95 million and $83,862.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.22 or 1.00002896 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005518 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,602.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

