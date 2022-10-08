Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.09

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as low as $20.06. Makita shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 193,593 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

