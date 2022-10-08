Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.09

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as low as $20.06. Makita shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 193,593 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Makita Trading Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
