Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $14.01. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 411,360 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Manchester United by 15.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

