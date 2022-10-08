Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 2,439 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

