Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,428 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

