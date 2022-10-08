Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,896 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

