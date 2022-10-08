Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.98 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Price Performance
BSEP stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
