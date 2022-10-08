Mason & Associates Inc Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

GLD opened at $157.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

