Mason & Associates Inc Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 8.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 1.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,834 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after acquiring an additional 454,275 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,291,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,005,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,975,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

