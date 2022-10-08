Mason & Associates Inc Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF opened at $255.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30.

