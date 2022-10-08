Mason & Associates Inc Sells 5,840 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 11.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $31,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $28.58 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

