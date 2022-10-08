Mason & Associates Inc Takes $5.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $192.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

