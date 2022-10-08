Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 460,323 shares changing hands.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

