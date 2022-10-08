MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.