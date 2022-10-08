Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

