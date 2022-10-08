Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. 2,210,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,686. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

