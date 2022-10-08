Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,547 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

