Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,344 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.