Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,749 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

