Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.29 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

