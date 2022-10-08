McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

