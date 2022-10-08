MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

