MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.