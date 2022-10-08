Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Meme Lordz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme Lordz has a total market capitalization of $387,388.25 and $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme Lordz has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme Lordz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meme Lordz Profile

Meme Lordz launched on June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. Meme Lordz’s official message board is www.memelordz.medium.com. Meme Lordz’s official website is www.memelordz.io. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Lordz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.00503943 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,547.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme Lordz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme Lordz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme Lordz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Lordz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme Lordz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.